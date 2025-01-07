Clementina Roca, 55

Clementina Roca passed away on January 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 55.

She was the beloved wife of Vito, mother of John and Anthony, and daughter of Dominic (deceased) and Veronica Lubrano (deceased). She was also the loving sister of Salvatore (deceased), Toni-Anne and Ernest, and sister-in-law to Carmela, George, Josephine, and George. She was also the caring aunt of Michael, Nicole, Gabriella, Isabella and Domenica, and was the great-aunt of Matthew, Nicholas, Christopher, and Sophia.

Clementina was a resident of Warwick for 22 years where she was an avid member of her community as a religious education teacher at her parish, St. Stephen and assistant costume director of the Warwick Valley High School Drama Club.

Visitation: Friday, January 10, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.