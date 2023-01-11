Claire M. Garcia, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on January 7, 2023 at Schervier Pavilion. She was 91 years old.

Born January 7, 1932, she was the daughter of William T. and Mary (nee Yungman) Miller.

Claire was the co-owner of Miller Monument Works with her son John.

A graduate of Warwick High School Class of 1949, and a varsity cheerleader, Claire remained a supporter of Warwick schools and their sports programs, which she attended regularly to watch her grandsons’ games. She was a longtime member of the Warwick Athletic Association. Claire was also a real estate agent for Raynor Realty at one time.

A family statement reads, “Claire was a loving Mom and a hands-on Grandma to her four beloved grandsons. She loved spending time with her “boys” and especially loved making big dinners for us all. Having grown up in Warwick, she knew everyone and made conversation with anyone she came across on the village sidewalks.”

Claire is survived by her three sons: John and his wife Gwen, of Warwick; Bill and his wife Sharon, of Warwick, and Tom, of Phoenix, AZ; four beloved grandsons: John and his wife Bria, Brad, Rocco and his girlfriend Sydney and Nicholas, all of Warwick. She was predeceased by her husband Rocco.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Schervier Pavilion for their loving care and patience during Claire’s stay.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Claire’s memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com