Claire Coppolella

Claire Louise Coppolella (nee Zebrowski) of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, after a long illness. She was 79.

Born to Max and Cecilia Zebrowski in Goshen, N.Y., Claire lived in Pine Island, N.Y., graduated from Warwick High School and resided in Franklin, NJ.

Claire started her career as a self-employed beautician. She then worked for 26 years at the ShopRite in Franklin as a cashier and in the produce and floral departments, retiring in 2004.

She was a doting wife, mother and grandmother.

Claire was the beloved wife of 58 years of Michael J. Coppolella of Franklin.

She is survived by her children, Michael Coppolella and his significant other Kathy Correale of Wantage, Dean Coppolella and his wife Karen of Hardyston, and Anthony Coppolella and his wife, Jen of Byram; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ellen, Abby and Hunter; and her sister, Maxine Bystrowski of North Granby, Conn.

At the request of the family, the graveside services, under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, will be private.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com