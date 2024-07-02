Cindy Lou McCombs, 63

Cindy Lou McCombs of Westtown, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center. She was 63 years old.

Born in Paterson, NJ, on January 11, 1961, she was the daughter of Eugene “Bucky” and Marlene (nee Gould) Conklin. Cindy Lou lived in Warwick, NY, for many years.

A family statement reads, “Cindy Lou was a generous, caring person and a caregiver to many. She will be missed.”

Cindy Lou is survived by a son John and his wife Tammy of Wallkill, NY, granddaughter Kaileigh, brother Steve Ciemniecki of south New Jersey, and many, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years John James McCombs, her parents, and siblings Daniel Conklin and Betty Ann Atherton.

Graveside service: Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Warwick Cemetery beside her beloved John. Please meet the family at the funeral home parking lot at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116; the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.