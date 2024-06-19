Christopher Kireakedes Jr., 70

Christopher Kireakedes Jr. of Taylors, S.C., died on June 1, 2024, after a brief illness. Son of the late Christopher Sr. and Rose Kireakedes, he is survived by his loving sister Debbi Sattler and her husband Eddie Sattler (Warwick, NY) and loving nephews Luke (Warwick, NY) and Timothy Sattler (Doylestown, PA), and cousins.

He leaves behind dear S.C. friends who welcomed him into their homes and loved and cared for him as family. An avid outdoorsman and gardener, he was equally skilled in all things mechanical and everything automotive, and made his career as a telecom technician. He loved adventure and delighted in telling where he’d been and what was next.

Born in White Plains, NY, on April 2, 1954, he maintained lifelong relationships, was a good man and fiercely loyal to his cherished friends, old and new alike. He loved his animals. He will be missed.

A visitation and funeral was held at The Howze Mortuary on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Graveside committal service: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-977-6127 or visit zmmemorials.com.