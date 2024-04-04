Christopher Brulatour, 58

Christopher Brulatour of Warwick, NY, has completed his time on earth March 20, 2024 at a young age of 58.

He was a proud navy veteran, serving his country straight out of high school. Christopher (aka) “Senior” was a professional heavy equipment operator for Local 137 Operating Engineers. He enjoyed sharing his time and talent with his many union brothers, friends and son “Jr,” which was the highlight of his career. He loved the sunny days riding his motorcycle and being near a lake or ocean brought him peace. Christopher had a passion to share the Lord Jesus Christ with family, friends or a complete stranger. He lived life to be a bright light and offered encouragement, strength, or help whenever possible. Christopher enjoyed special times with friends, family, and grand kids. Those times will be greatly missed.

Christopher is survived by his mother Mary Lucille; brother Bruce; loving wife Brenda; three boys Christopher Jr. (Kristin), David, and Jonathan Brulatour; and three stepchildren Amanda LoRusso (Nick), Robert Faulls Jr. (Jenna), and Matthew Faulls. He was the proudest PopPop to his seven grandchildren: Stella, Willow, Colton, Jaxson, Anthony, Elena, and Brynlee. He enjoyed his many friends along his journey.

Celebration of life service: 2 p.m. on April 20, 2024, at the Pine Island Fire House, 684 County Rd No. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Those that would like to share the memories of Christopher please join us between the hours from 2 to 6 p.m.