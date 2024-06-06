Christine Verutes, 92

Christine Verutes of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Goshen. She was 92 years old.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., on December 18, 1931, she was the daughter of Gus and Sophia (nee DeLagani) Sofoulis.

Prior to retirement, Christine was a manicurist in a few different beauty shops on Long Island.

Christine is survived by her sons Peter Verutes and Steven Verutes and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sandy.

Visitation: Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Christine’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.