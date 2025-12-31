Christine A. Earles

Christine Ann Earles, a longtime resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Valley Hospital in Paramus, N.J. on Dec. 22, following a yearlong battle with lung cancer. She was 76 years old.

Born in New York, N.Y., Chris was the daughter of the late Irene T. (neé Sadler) and Vincent J. McGinley. An “Army brat” in her early years, she grew up with a sense of adventure and a headstrong can-do spirit, living in New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska, Connecticut, and Germany before ultimately settling in “groovy” Greenwood Lake.

Following her father’s passion for government affairs and teaching, Chris earned degrees at Orange County Community College and Ramapo College with a focus on education. A deep believer in the power of principled democracy, Chris taught middle school history and English in Mandaree, N.D. and Pine Bush, N.Y. She also catered events for awhile, tapping into her lifelong love of cooking and sharing delicious meals with the masses. Chris was a passionate advocate for people and causes she held dear, and loved her family, friends and foster children. Chris had near-infinite affection for animals and shared her house with cats and dogs – with a particular penchant for Bichon Frise pups.

Christine is survived by her sisters, Loretta McGinley of Poulsbo, Wash. and Kathleen McGinley of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her brother James McGinley and his wife Camille of Newville, Pa.; and her nieces and nephew, Alicia Solsman, Molly Bauch, Tommy Bauch, Katie Stephens and Sarah Thomas. She was predeceased by her sister, Marilyn Solsman. Private arrangements have been made to celebrate Chris’ life with loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Warwick Valley Humane Society – which works tirelessly to shelter and care for animals in need, just as our beloved Chris did.

