Christel A. Lane, of New Fairfield, CT (formerly of Rock Hill, NY) passed away on November 11, 2022. She was 96 years old.

Born in Forst/Lausitz Germany on December 20, 1925, she was the daughter of Peter and Martha (nee Kruger) Janicek.

Christel is survived by her children: Frank Lane, of California City, CA, Gabriel Reddish and her husband Rodger, Bernard Lane, both of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth Yount and her husband Chris, of Windsor, CT, and Heidi Schmidt, of Jeffersonville, NY; and 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Ralph Lane, brother Adalbert Janicek and sister Margot Kirst.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Church, One Beaver Bog Rd, New Fairfield, CT 06812 with an 11:00 a.m. service at the church, followed by interment in Rock Hill Cemetery, 110 Glen Wild Road, Rock Hill, NY 12775.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rock Hill United Methodist Church where Christel was a beloved Sunday School teacher for many years, 254 Rock Hill Drive, Rock Hill, NY 12775.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com