Charlotte Mae Santopietro, 89

Charlotte Mae Santopietro, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 89. The daughter of the late Charles and Marjorie Donald (Haines), Charlotte was born on September 9, 1934, in Warwick, NY.

Charlotte drove the school bus for the Greenwood Lake, NY, school district for many years and worked in the deli at ShopRite in West Milford. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, baking, and music by the lake. Charlotte taught ceramic and cooking to many local adults and children. She was referred to as “Aunt Charlotte” by many and was a Laker for life.

Charlotte is survived by daughters Gaile Swayze (husband Marshall) Annette Santopietro (husband Gary Bain), son Michael Lybolt (wife Vicki), and step-daughter Judy Graff. Charlotte was the proud grandma to Danielle and Patrick DiPiro. Charlotte also leaves behind one sister, Carol, and many nieces and nephews, plus their families.

Charlotte was predeceased by her parents; her husband John Santopietro; sisters Margie, Doris, and Laura; along with brother Charles.

Memorial service: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Burial: Friday, April 12, 2024, at 3 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Cemetery, Old Dutch Hollow Road, Greenwood Lake.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.