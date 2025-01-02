Charles White, 73

Charles “Chuck” White, 73, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, surrounded by members of his family.

Chuck was born on April 5, 1951, in Mercer County, Pa., to Donald and Norma Jean White. He married Kathleen Fanning on September 27, 2008.

Chuck was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served three years of active duty from 1969 to 1971.

Following his military service, Chuck went on to become a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 AFL-CIO, having worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years.

Eventually, Chuck retired as a heavy equipment operator and went on to experience notable success as the distinguished owner of Chuck White Folk Art and Antiques, where he built a well-respected name in the antiques industry. His expertise led him to work with major auction houses, including Sotheby’s, and his collections were even featured in numerous antique magazines. After a fulfilling career in the antiques field, he retired in 2020.

Outside of work, Chuck had a wide range of passions. He was an avid cyclist and hiker, a dedicated fisherman and air boater, and an accomplished antique car restorer whose award-winning vintage cars reflected his deep appreciation for history and craftsmanship. He loved driving them on country roads and competing in car shows across the country. Chuck’s love for the outdoors extended to his membership in the Orange County Cycling Club. He rode with the club on Saturdays for many years out of Florida, NY, and developed many lasting friendships. He loved cycling in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lake Placid, and Mallorca, Spain. (Chuck’s hiking adventures with his Labrador retriever included completing 30 of the 33 Catskill peaks as well as many Appalachian Trail journeys.) He also enjoyed playing pickleball, the banjo and guitar, often immersing himself in the sounds of rock music and bluegrass. A lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, Chuck’s enthusiasm for sports was matched only by his love for good food and cooking.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his children Jennifer White, Jaclyn White, and Charles White Jr. from a previous marriage; his stepson Robert Vandenburg and his wife, Giselle; as well as his cherished five grandchildren, Hailie, Harper, Ryleigh, Aiden, and Ella.

Chuck’s family will remember him as a man of great strength, determination, and unwavering passions. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of services, there will be a celebration of life planned in the spring for family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.