Charles W. Moore, of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Paterson, NJ) passed away on December 5, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was 68 years old.

Born in Paterson, NJ, on October 5, 1954, he was one of ten children born to the late Charles and Ellen (Palfi) Moore.

Charles was a letter carrier in Saddle River, NJ, for 30 years. After retirement from the U.S. Postal Service, Charles drove a school bus for the Warwick Valley Central School District. Charles loved to talk to people and he loved his animals.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Cathy (nee Sniffen); sons Jason and his wife Tricia, and Charles W. Moore III, both of Warwick; and three grandchildren whom he adored: Rylee, Camryn, and Taylor.

Memorial visitation will be on Monday, December 12th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charles’ memory to the John Theurer Cancer Research Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, 92 Second Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com