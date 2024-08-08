Charles Kittner, 92

After traveling the railroad of life for 92 years, Charles Kittner ended his journey on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. He began his journey in White Mills, Pa., on September 17, 1931, as the son of Edward and Teresa (Smith) Kittner.

He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Pat whom he celebrated 50 years, as well as his youngest daughter Robin Kittner.

He leaves behind his current wife of 22 years Sharon, and six children: Charlotte Paddock (Mike), Lisa Brennan (Steve), Karen Frawley (Dennis), Charles Kittner Jr., Prin Salvia (Mike) and Brian Kittner (Jennifer), as well as one stepson, James Havner.

Charlie is grandfather to 10 children — Michelle, Michael C., Michael P., Christine, Steve, Jillian, Marla, Casey, Brian Jr., and Sydney — plus two step-grandchildren: Amari and Telaya. He is great-grandfather to nine children — Kayla, Cody, Ashleigh, Catie, Maddie, Jake, Chase, Camryn, Angharad — as well as a great-great grandfather to three children: Kinley, Charley, and Lucy.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War and a 39-year employee of the Lehigh and Hudson Railroad, retiring as an engineer. He served the community of Warwick, NY, as a member of the Excelsior Hose Company as well as with his ham radio involvement at various events.

He loved square dancing and held memberships with The D&H Dancers of Middletown, NY, Orange Squares of Newburgh, NY, and Rare Squares of Honesdale, Pa. He also became a square dance caller and a member of CCNJ (Callers Council of New Jersey).

He will be missed by all, but no one can take away the precious memories.

Viewing: Monday, August 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, with a 1:30 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road and Forester Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.