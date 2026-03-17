Charles E. “Charlie” Kittner, a lifetime resident of Warwick, N.Y. passed away on March 13, 2026, at Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh, N.Y. He was 68 years old.

Born Dec. 7, 1957, he was the son of the late Charles Kittner, Sr. and Patricia Carr Kittner.

Charlie retired from Warwick Telephone Company as an installer. After his retirement, he worked part-time at Mt. Alverno Assisted Living Facility and St. Anthony Hospital.

Charlie was a volunteer for 50 years with the Warwick Fire Department Excelsiors Company, as a firefighter then captain and most recently with the fire police. He enjoyed being outdoors and camping where he could “get away and enjoy the quiet.” He camped frequently at Mountain View and by Lake George.

Charlie is survived by his siblings: Charlotte Paddock (Mike); Lisa Brennan (Steve); Karen Frawley (Dennis); Prin Salvia (Mike); and Brian Kittner (Jennifer); 10 nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces; as well as his beloved companion Joan DeLorenzo. He was predeceased by his sister Robin Kittner.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Fireman’s Service at noon followed by a funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Warwick.

Special thanks to Memorial Sloan Kettering, Kaplan House, and the Warwick Fire Department family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Warwick Fire Department, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan or Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.