Cathy Conklin, of New Hampton, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 63.

The daughter of Mary Ogden Tomaszewski and the late Julius Tomaszewski, she was born on December 4, 1959 in Middletown, NY.

There was no one with a bigger heart than Cathy and her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her love was unconditional, welcoming and widespread. She was everyone’s number one fan, and always found joy in cheering on everyone’s endeavors. No matter how wild, she wanted to see you succeed. May her sense of humor live on through all that knew her.

Despite being a farmer, she hated vegetables. Despite being a little over a hundred pounds, no one could huck an onion crate like she could. Despite any hardship she faced, she faced it with unwavering strength and a sense of humor. No one could flip someone off so gracefully. She will be greatly missed by many. Pooks joins her husband and other family in heaven. She leaves behind a large family that loves her immensely, and countless friends.

She is survived by her sons, Carl Conklin; Bill Conklin and wife Jessica and JJ Pierce; brothers and sisters, Barbara Ford and husband Robert, Patti Jansen and husband Scott, Mary Ann Tomaszewski; Frank, Tom and John Tomaszewski, and Sue Harris; grandson, Oliver and one in the oven, Cooper Thomas; along with dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Conklin and brother-in-law, Dale Harris.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21st from 3-5PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida NY 10921.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westtown EPC Food Pantry, PO Box 299, Westtown, NY 10998.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

