Catherine R. McNeely, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, a few months short of her 101st Birthday. She met the world with a smile and a song from her first until her last days. Growing up in Bath, New York, she learned to swim in Keuka Lake and always claimed that swimming kept her young and healthy.

She was born on April 17, 1922, the daughter of Oscar and Margaret Barnes. A proud graduate of Haverling High School in Bath, NY, her 1939 High School yearbook kept her company throughout her life, especially the funny things her classmates wrote to her. She trained as a Registered Nurse at Rochester General Hospital, graduating in 1943 and enlisted in the Naval Nurse Corps soon thereafter. Her time as a Naval Officer lasted about a year after meeting her future husband, Lemuel R. McNeely, an enlisted man from Caroleen, NC. They were married in November 1944.

She enjoyed a varied life, living on three of the Finger Lakes, raising her two children and making sure they had the love and attention she had benefitted from growing up. Every summer day included a drive to Keuka Lake for an afternoon swim. She also found time to be a Girl Scout Leader, participate in the Lioness Club, the local Bowling League, the Haverling Alumni Association, and many other community activities.

After her husband’s retirement, she played golf, swam, and doted on her three grandchildren. Her husband predeceased her in 1992 whereupon she moved to Washington, DC. She enjoyed the rich cultural life of Washington, learning to use the public buses and the Metro System to travel the city. She volunteered for every activity at her assisted living facility from the Holiday Bazaar and Spring Fair to the Fall Dinner. She accompanied her daughter to Warwick in 2008, learning once again the joy and friendship of a small town.

She will be sorely missed by her son Robert McNeely and daughter-in-law Andrea Fisher, of Smallwood, NY. Her three grandchildren: Katherine, of New Orleans, LA; Molly, of Philadelphia, PA; and Kristopher, of Hardyston, NJ, as well as her two great grandchildren Avery and August and their mother Ariana Weisman, of Hardyston, will miss their beloved “Mompa.” Her daughter Maggie, of Warwick, and loyal dog Max are learning to live without her.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anthony’s’ Hospital and Schervier Pavilion for their considerate care and compassion. A special thanks to Elyce Alonso for her companionship and Courtney Stymacks White for her incredible care over the years. Catherine would not have lived as long without their friendship.

She will be interred next to her husband in Nondaga Cemetery in Bath, NY. A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family in Spring 2023.