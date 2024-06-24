Catherine Battista, 92

Catherine “Kay” Battista of both Greenwood Lake, NY, and Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 23, 2024. She was 92 years old.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, February 20, 1932, she was the daughter of Joseph and Anne (Gisonda) Molluca.

Kay and her beloved husband Ralph successfully started and ran their own businesses in New York and New Jersey, Karaca Industries.

Kay is survived by her extended loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph and daughter Karen.

Visitation: Wednesday, June 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral mass: Thursday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.