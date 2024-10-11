Casimir L. Wesolowski, 84

Casimir L. Wesolowski of Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2024. He was 84. The son of the late Jacob Wesolowski Sr. and Mary Malek Wesolowski, he was born on February 8, 1940, in Warwick, NY.

He is survived by his wife Helene Matusewski Wesolowski; two sons, Thomas Wesolowski and Robert Wesolowski; three grandchildren; brothers Richard and Jacob Wesolowski; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation with no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.