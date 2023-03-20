Carrie Walsh of Warwick, NY (formerly of Nanuet, NY) passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. She was 100 years and six months old.

Born in Wyckoff, NJ, on Aug. 24, 1922, she was one of six children born to Cornelius and Carrie (nee Venner) Nydam.

A family statement reads, “Carrie was the most loving and generous grandmother and great-grandmother. There will be a large empty place in our lives without her presence.”

Carrie is survived by her children: Carol Stevens of Warwick, John A Walsh, Jr. of Chestnut Ridge, and Robert Douglas of Nanuet; 12 grandchildren: Colleen Calamis, Christine Costello, Kimberly Miller; Erin LeGrand, Kaitlyn, Kerry, and Molly Walsh, Ellen Morrison, and Ryan Walsh; and nine great-grandchildren: Ashley, Justin, Taylor, Toni Michele, Amber, Sean, Sarah, Grace, and Conor. She was predeceased by her husband John A. Walsh; grandchildren: Richard Stevens, Jr., infant Carol Stevens, and Louis Walsh; brothers Raymond Nydam and Cornelius Nydam; sisters: Ann Weiss, Dorothy Winters, and Henrietta Brower and son-in-law Richard L. Stevens, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Anthony Cemetery in Nanuet where Carrie will join her husband Johnny.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.