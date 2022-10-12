Carrie L. Maher (Fuller) of Middletown, NY, a retired Nursing Supervisor at The Valley View, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was 60.

The daughter of the late Carl F. Fuller Sr. and Iris R. Vanderbush Fuller, she was born on June 6, 1962 in Tuxedo Park, NY.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dennis Maher of Middletown; son, Keane Maher of Salisbury Mills, NY; two stepdaughters, Kelly J. MacMullin (Henry) of Forked River, NJ and Kristina L. Marrero (Luis) of Conway, SC; two brothers, Thomas Fuller Sr. (Rosalie) and brother Fray Fuller (Beth) of Florida, NY; brother-in-law, Daniel Jacobs of Florida, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Carl F. “Skip” Fuller Jr. and a sister, Adelaide Jacobs.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 10th from 3-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. As per her wishes, a private cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

