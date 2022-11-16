Carolyn Sue Young, born April 22, 1937, passed away on October 6, 2022. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Carolyn started her career as a special education teacher for elementary school students in Ohio but, for most of her more than thirty years of teaching, Carolyn worked for the Half Hollow Hills School District on Long Island, NY.

During her thirty years of retirement, Carolyn became known as “the day lily lady” while living in Medford and Warwick, NY. Her Long Island and in Warwick gardens were recognized as National Display Gardens for the American Hemerocallis Society. Over the years, Carolyn was active in the Long Island Day Lily Society, Warwick Valley Gardeners, her local churches, Habitat for Humanity and other faith-based organizations. Carolyn also enjoyed sewing, birds, hiking, traveling and camping in the RV that she and her husband designed and built.

Carolyn was predeceased by her co-gardener/husband, Lawrence Raymond Young. She is survived by daughters, Deborah A. Young and Pamela S. Farino ; two grandchildren, Ashley D. and Michael R. Farino; a sister, Norma J. Forgrave; a brother, Charles L. McFarland; and, many treasured nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Carolyn also leaves behind the many spouses and significant others that she enjoyed having as part of her family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in The Chapel at Cedar Crest, One Cedar Crest Village Drive, Pompton Plains, New Jersey 07444, with a repast to follow in the nearby Music Room.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested that donations be made in her honor to Friends of Cascade Lake, Inc. or any faith or nature-based charitable organization of your choice. For more information about the service or repast, contact the Cedar Crest Pastoral Care Manager, Hattie Williams at: 973-831-3788 or email the family at athiker98@yahoo.com.