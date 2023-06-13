Carolyn Ann Colnaghi (Frost), 77, of Hewitt, NJ passed away on June 8, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Warren, the love of her life. They traveled the world together and shared many exciting adventures. She loved creating beautiful memory books of all their excursions.

Carolyn was a Master Gardener. She volunteered at Skylands Manor Botanical Garden for many years. She passes on her love of gardening to her grandson, Nicholas. Carolyn also has a daughter, Jennifer Kokinis, and husband, John. They spent many hours together laughing, going out for a day of fun, enjoying museums and nature. Jennifer even taught her how to be a better cook. Carolyn was the secretary for the Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association from 1980-1993 where she made many lifelong friends with their lakeside neighbors.

Carolyn loved her family. She has four sisters: Marybeth, Kathy, Sandra, and Judi, and one brother, Vincent.

Carolyn was very grateful for such a beautiful life filled with the love and joy of family and friends. She will be remembered for her generous heart and how she loved helping people in the community and beyond. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In honor of Carolyn’s support of local foundations, in lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations to either the seeing eye foundation (www.seeingeye.org/) or Strengthen Our Sisters (www.strengthenoursisters.org/) for their help for homeless and battered women and their dependent children.

There will be a memorial visitation at her home on Saturday June 17, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.