Carole R. Lynn, 89

Carole R. Lynn passed away on November 10, 2024, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Murray and Helen (Karpel) Hahn, she was born on January 6, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY.

Carole dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Michael Lynn and his wife Marcy of Bayside, NY, and Frances “Fran” Murray and her husband Robert of Monroe, NY; grandchildren Amanda and her husband Gil, Matthew, Sharon, and Lauren; and her great-grandchild Audrina. In addition to her parents, Carole was also predeceased by her husband, Allan Lynn.

Graveside service: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at Cedar Park Beth-El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).