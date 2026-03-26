Lifetime Warwick, NY resident, Carol S. Wood, has passed away at the age of 78, on March 23, 2026.

Born on Jan. 7, 1948, Carol was the daughter of William and Margaret (née Bishop) Wood.

Carol worked for Akin’s Pharmacy for many years and became friendly with many Warwick residents who were patrons there. She was a member of the Warwick Valley Chorale for 51 years, as well as being in the St. Stephen’s Folk Group and Sodality.

Carol is survived by her brother William “Bill” Wood and his wife Jane of Warwick; nephew John Robert Wood and his partner Abigail Jacobs of Greenwood Lake; niece Katherine “Kate” Delia Wood and her husband Ethan J. Sweet; and great-niece Willa Jane of Warwick.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Warwick Valley Chorale, P.O. Box 1309, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.