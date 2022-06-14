Our beloved sister and dear friend Carol Kraeft fell asleep in death May 15, 2022. She was 79 years old and lived in Warwick New York. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and used her time to zealously teach and preach about God’s Kingdom. Over the years Carol has supported so many with her encouraging words. She was intelligent, intuitive, and an avid student of the Bible. She used her beautiful qualities, along with life’s experience to encourage and to help those around her.

Carol was born in Monticello, New York on June 27, 1942. She spent much of her early years in Matamoras, PA with her parents and sister Marilyn. She also had a son James and granddaughter Breanna, both of whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Dorothy Huff, her beloved husband Walter Kraeft , and her son James Smith.

Carol Kraeft’s Memorial Talk will be given June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. on zoom. If you would like to attend, please call 973-886-3584 for further information.

We will dearly miss our treasured friend, but feel sure we will see her again soon. “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul” Hebrews 6:19.