Carol Kollar

Carol (DiCarlo) Kollar of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Hospital in Warwick on April 17, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

Carol was born in the Bronx on Dec. 18, 1950 to Frank DiCarlo and his wife Ermine (nee DeCeasar). Her family later moved to Putnam County, NY where she attended high school. She went on to the Western Connecticut State College and received her Masters degree in Education in 1976.

Her work life consisted of several corporate businesses: American Can Corp. where she handled national and international accounts as a consultant, and James River Corporation. She was also employed by Teleco in Spring Valley, NY where she handled national phone accounts. In 2009, she moved to Liberty Green Senior apartments in Warwick.

Carol was an avid music lover – she played and taught guitar. She was involved in a Christian rock band for a few years as well. She loved The Beatles. Her favorite was John Lennon and pictures of him and The Beatles were ever present in her apartment. She was also a DJ for many years along with her friend Lisey called “Music Mouse and Co.” She DJ’s parties, weddings, and mostly VFW Post #4662 in Warwick. There were many parties held in the Community Room at Liberty Green as well.

Carol loved animals, especially her dog Corky, who she adored.

Carol was predeceased by her parents and her brother Frank DiCarlo of Long Island, NY.

Carol is survived by her best friend of 48 years, Elise “Lisey” Schaeffer of Warwick, NY as well as many friends and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741-6704 or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.