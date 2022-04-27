Carol Ann Olszewski, of Warwick, NY, a retired hairdresser for The Valley View, Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was 75.

The daughter of the late Victor S. Olszewski, Sr. and Clementine “Tina” Ohap Olszewski, she was born on November 16, 1946 in Warwick, NY.

“Carol was generous, caring and loving and cared more about her family and cousins than herself.”

She is survived by her sisters, Jeannie McCallister and husband Todd, of Beaufort, SC and Sandra Olszewski and husband Barrett Stevens, from Anna, TX, along with several cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother Vic and her significant other, Richard Bunting.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 6-8 p.m,. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 28, at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

The family would like to thank the officers and members of the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps and the Town of Warwick Police Department for all of their dedication to the community.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps., PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.