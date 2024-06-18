Carmen Baldwin, 79

Carmen Baldwin of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 13, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 79 years old. Born in London, England, on December 2, 1944, she was the daughter of Juan and Elizabeth (nee Vazquez) Gonzalez.

Carmen was a home healthcare aid for SEIU Local 1199 of New York, NY.

A family statement reads: “She was a generous woman always known to make people laugh. She had an eye for interior design and made every space she lived in beautiful. She was an aunt, a great aunt, and a friend who was loved and will be missed by many.”

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Hill and Elizabeth Amaya; grandchildren Kieran Boudreau, Sarah-Elizabeth Amaya, Makayla Boudreau, and Tyler Hill; and sisters Vivian Javier and Elizabeth Lorenzana. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2005, brother John Vazquez, and sister Elizabeth Vazquez.

Visitation: Friday, June 21, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 10 a.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.

Interment: at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, 36 W Nyack Road, Nanuet, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.