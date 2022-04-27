Carmela “Camille” Balsamello, of Warwick, NY, passed away on April 25, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was 61 years old.

Born on August 19, 1960 in Hoboken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Sarina (Baratta) Totaro and the late Angelo Totaro. She was also predeceased by infant son, Stephen.

Camille, as she preferred to be called, was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend.

Camille worked for Tru-Val Electric Corp., Rutherford, NJ, as the Payroll Manager. She also served for over 20 years on the executive boards for Family Empowerment Council and Access: Supports for Living.

Camille is survived by her husband of 40 years Joseph; their children: Nicholas, Sarah, Alyssa, and Jenna; Mom Barbara Totaro; brothers Vincent Totaro, Gregg Caruso, and Marco Totaro; sisters Lynn Pelle, Dawn Peluso, and Maryann Diaz; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Stephen the First Martyr RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. The Mass will be livestreamed.

The family requests donations in Camille’s memory be made to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Access: Supports for Living, 15 Fortune Road West, Middletown, NY 10941.