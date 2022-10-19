Carl F. Heter, a lifelong resident of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was 104.

The son of the late Peter Heter and Catherine Sosler Heter, he was born on August 22, 1918, in Florida New York.

Carl married Ruth Alma Kimiecik in February of 1942, and their marriage lasted 41 years until her passing in 1983.

He is survived by his two children, Carl E. Heter (Sandra Eaton Heter) of Elberton, Ga, and Ruth Ann Petrosky, of Hatfield Pa. He had 5 grandchildren, Jackie Heter Dallas, Nancy Heter McAlduff (Joel Mc Alduff), Jennifer Heter (Gail Campbell), Lara Heter Garner (Seth Garner) and Mark Petrosky. He had 6 great grandchildren, Matthew Dallas, Mikaela Dallas, Carl David McAlduff, Ethan McAlduff, Landon Heter and Elizabeth Cooper; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Carl was one of 10 children, Bernard Heter, Josephine Turi, Jean DeBella, Constance Heter, Daniel Heter, Benjamin Heter and Eleanor Kazar, who preceded him in death. He is survived by Theresa Russo, of New Windsor and Edward V Heter, of North Carolina

Carl belonged to the St Joseph’s Holy Name Society and Florida Fire Department. He volunteered for 25 years at Arden Hill Hospital and Golden Hill Elementary School. Carl loved woodwork and carpentry. Many people still have a set of reindeer that he made for the holidays.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, from 4-8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10AM Saturday, October 22nd at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921 or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com