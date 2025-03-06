Bryan G. McPherson, 70

Bryan G. McPherson of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Williston Park, NY) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old.

Born in New York, NY, August 5, 1954, he was the son of the late Duncan and Rose (née Ritz) McPherson.

Bryan was a retired FDNY firefighter. He was a volunteer for the Williston Park Fire Department prior to becoming FDNY, and Warwick Fire Department, Raymond Hose Co. following retirement. He was also a member of the FDNY DART Team.

Bryan is survived by his beloved wife Jean; sons Christopher and his wife Lucie, Matthew and his wife Holly, and Ryan McPherson; daughter Ashley McPherson and her fiancée Matthew Ulrich; and four cherished granddaughters, Olivia, Isabella, Elliana, and Charlotte.

Private arrangements were made. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.