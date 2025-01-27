Bruce A. Miller Sr., 81

Bruce A. Miller Sr., a lifetime resident of Warwick, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on January 3, 2025. He was 81 years old.

Bruce was born in Warwick, NY, May 13, 1943, to Harold and Rose (nee Scheuermann) Miller.

Bruce was the owner/operator of Amity Excavating. He was in business for over 40 years in the Warwick area excavating for many homes being built between 1984 and 2015. Bruce enjoyed getting up every day and moving earth — big machines were his toys. A family statement reads: “His hobby was restoration: he restored a 1950 Chevy pickup and had restored over 21 antique tractors. His favorite pastime was working in his shop and visiting with friends. His legacy was that he was able to restore all makes of tractors to their original glory.” Bruce was a member of the Amity Fire Department and the Rinky Dink Hunting Club in Pine Island.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis M. Miller (nee Masker) and was the father of Bruce Miller Jr. and his wife Linda of Slate Hill, Melissa Singer and her husband Brian of Warwick, and Suzanne Havell and her husband Doug of Warwick; grandfather to six beloved grandchildren, Bruce and Luke Miller of Slate Hill, Jack and Abigail Singer of Warwick, and Grant and Madison Havell of Warwick; brother of Alan and his wife Bonnie; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Eugene, John and Gary, and sisters Ruthanne Gayewski and Joan Miller.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Memorial service: Sunday, January 12 at 2 p.m. at Glenwood Baptist Church, 1863 County Road 565, Glenwood, NJ. 07418

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 314, Glenwood, NJ 07418; Samaritan’s Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 ( samaritanspurse.com ); or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (t2t.com).

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.