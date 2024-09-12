Brian S. Donnelly, 61

Brian S. Donnelly of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2024. He was 61 years old.

Born in Manhattan, on October 23, 1962, and raised in the Bronx for the first few years of his life before moving to Greenwood Lake, he was one of six children born to the late Brian Donnelly and Priscilla (nee Brennan) Martin.

Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer and remained active in the American Legion Post 1443 and the ELKS Lodge 2067 both in Greenwood Lake, as well as the American Veterans Association. Brian worked as an OSHA safety specialist and was the regional assistant area director for the U.S. Department of Labor in Tarrytown, NY.

Above all, Brian loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. His bond with his grandchildren and the way he spoke of them was beautiful. His grandchildren always lit up when they saw their “Pop-pop.”

A family statement reads, “Brian was a friend to everyone he met and was known for his big heart and unwavering love and support for his family and friends. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. You were lucky if you knew Brian, but even luckier if he loved you.”

Brian was married to the love of his life, Doreen (nee Shammas) Donnelly, who survives him; along with their daughter Kristyn Donnelly and her partner Paul M. Donahue of Warwick, NY; and son Brian J. Donnelly and his wife Rachael of Ridgewood, NJ; and his grandchildren Rilynn, Brian Parker, Brielle, Axel, Benjamin, and Ashley. He was also survived by siblings and their families: Bruce Donnelly and his wife Nikola; Dawn Brunetti and her husband Peter; Kerri Repp; Keith Donnelly and his wife Christina; Denise Freeland and her husband Rob; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, September 13 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian’s memory to Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.