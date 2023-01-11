Brian R. Kelly, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 8, 2023 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on April 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Patrick and Catherine (Conboy) Kelly.

Brian was a proud United States Veteran. After serving in the Army, he spent his decades-long professional career as a NY state Arborist, both for his own company, BKelly Trees, as well as with William A. Gross Construction in New Hyde Park, NY.

A family statement reads, “Brian was a shining example of God’s love and light in this world. He remained the epitome of faith, inspiring his family and loved ones through his daily examples of how to live a life with love; full of joy, strength, and perseverance despite a grave illness that caused more pain than a person should have to endure.”

Brian is survived by his wife of 46 years Debra and daughter Brieanna Kelly and son Kevin Kelly; grandchildren Angelina, Madison, and Owen, who were his pride and joy; his four beloved sisters Karen Raymond, Patricia Roppolo, Mariann Sicina and her husband Herman, and Nancy Pennings and her husband, Richard; as well as the many nieces, nephews and friends who mourn his loss. He was predeceased by his brother, James.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center- Community Fundraising, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 or online at https://giving.mskcc.org

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit wwwlsvpmemorialhome.com.