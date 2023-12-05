Brian R. Coddington, 57

Brian R. Coddington of Warwick, NY, a claims adjuster for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Middletown, entered into rest on Saturday, December 2, 2023. He was 57.

He was born on December 2, 1966, in Middletown, NY.

Brian loved the rock group KISS, since he was 11. He was also a big Mets and Jets fan.

He is survived by his mother, Karen VanStrander; son, John Coddington; girlfriend, Carolyn Verbraak; sister, Amanda Harrer; stepdaughter, Melanie Verbraak; nieces and nephews, Karley Cooper and Zane, Reese, and Ash Lozano; great-niece, Adaline Stisi; as well as numerous friends and family.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Vincent and Alberta Coddington; brother, Tony Lozano; step-daughter, Marisa Verbraak; aunt, Brenda Raines; and infant sister, Kelley Coddington.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 9 to 11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A private cremation will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 70 Little York Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.