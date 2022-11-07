Brendan Mullally died unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2022. He was 48 years old. A New Paltz resident for most of his adult life, Brendan was the owner of BeeLine, a successful moving and hauling business.

His 15-year-old daughter Devon wrote the following shortly after he died. We share it here because she has captured the Brendan we will always miss, love and remember.

Dear Dad. I don’t think your being gone forever has really hit me yet. I wish it would so I could stop hoping that my last text telling you “I love you, too” would change from “delivered” to “read.”

Lately all of our best memories have been flooding my head. The nights when we would sit out on the porch staring at the moon, waiting for rhymes to come to our minds so we could write them in my moon journal for school. You always had to force me to do it, and now I want to more than anything else.

I miss walking through the woods with you. I miss sitting at the dinner table eating your world famous chicken tenders with rice. I miss watching movies and eating ice cream and popcorn with you. I miss waking up to your music blaring through the house every morning before school, the same music I’m listening to as I’m writing this.

I miss playing Frisbee with you. I miss listening to your crazy stories. I miss listening to your poems. I miss teasing you, and I miss your laugh. I miss trying to save my computer screen from your flailing arms as you played on the virtual reality headset.

I miss you. I love you. And I wish I had told you that more.

You always told me I saved you just by existing, and even though you aren’t here for me to save anymore, that’s what I’m going to continue to do.

I keep trying to imagine you next to me, hugging me. And who knows, maybe you are.

Though sometimes it was hard to not blame you and resent you, thank you for trying to protect us and save us from the things you believed we needed saving from.

I hope wherever you are, whomever you’re with, you are finally at peace and you know I’m going to be okay.

I miss you. I love you. And I wish I had told you that more.

In addition to Devon, Brendan is survived by his mother and stepfather Beth and Bob Quinn of Goshen; his brother Sean Mullally and nephews Sam, Bryce and Austin of Massachusetts; his grandmother Rose Werkman of Monroe; a collection of Mullallys in Sullivan County and elsewhere far too numerous to name; a large collection of friends; and his crazy little dog Ozzie.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Doug Mullally of Delaware, who died only three weeks earlier. We hope they’re together somewhere, sharing a bite to eat and loud laughter.

A celebration of Brendan’s life will be held at a time yet to be determined. There will be many stories told.