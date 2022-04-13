Brenda Lee Burke, a resident of Port Jervis, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was 56. The daughter of the late Harold and Etta Eason, Brenda was born on October 25, 1965.

Brenda has five children and five grandchildren who meant the world to her. She shared a very special bond with all of her grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to her.

Survivors include Brenda’s children; Amanda and her husband Ryan, Chris and his wife Lanae, Alyssa and her husband Eric, Taylor and her husband Eddie and Nicholas, grandchildren; Anthony, Joshua, Ryder, Chase, and Natalie, brother; Ricky Eason and many nieces.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents Harold and Etta Eason, her two brothers Bobby and Harry Eason, as well as her husband: Chris Burke.

Visitation was be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Burial followed at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.