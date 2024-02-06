x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Bob Whitman, 88

Warwick /
| 06 Feb 2024 | 12:30
    Bob Whitman (right) and his friend Jeff Ciampa.
    Bob Whitman (right) and his friend Jeff Ciampa.

Artist Bob Whitman, my friend, died January 19, 2024, at age 88, at his home in Warwick where he lived for 40 years.

He was a giant in the art world since the 1950s and stayed active all his life developing and presenting avant-garde works. Here’s just one story: In 2013, he had me organize a performance of an Erik Satie piece, most recently done by John Cage 50 years earlier, in 1963.

Satie had written an 80-second piece, Vexations, in 1893, with instructions it was to be performed over and over, 840 times! I gathered lots of my guitar and string player friends and we did it, each group playing 20 minutes at a time... an 18-hour performance at the Seligmann Center for Surrealism in Sugar Loaf.

Bob was there for the whole performance! He was one of the greats, living amongst us!

Farewell, friend.

- Jeff Ciampa, Warwick