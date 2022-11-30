Blanche Catherine Williams, of Warwick, NY (Formerly of Flushing, NY), died unexpectedly on November 27, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Blanche, aka Cathy to her close friends, was born on April 12, 1935 in Burlington, North Carolina to Francis Elizabeth Boswell and James Edward Trice. She had one brother, James Edward Trice Jr.

Her mother moved her from Burlington, N.C to New York City, where she went to Washington Irving High School and graduated. Afterwards she attended Bellevue Hospital Nursing School, where she graduated as an LPN. She was employed at Bellevue hospital for over 20 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She later retired from R.A.I.N. Home Care Agency in the Bronx.

She married Laughland Conrad Williams. Their children were Brenda, Annette, Anthony, Debra, Octavia and Diane. She became a widow after his passing. She later fell in love with David Sparks Sr. and was blessed with son David Cornelius Sparks. Blanche bartended at Blarneystone Bar in Manhattan when she got off work from Bellevue Hospital. There she met and fell in love with Paul Arnold Day and had twin girls, Lisa and Lynn.

A family statement reads, “Blanche was loved by many. Being a typical Aries, she loved to dress up. Red was her favorite color. She loved music and loved to dance. She always commanded a room when she entered. She was always the life of the party. Blanche was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. When we were younger she baked cakes for our school bake sales and would win contests for the best cakes.

My mother had a big heart. She was always willing to help those in need. As a pastime she loved to crochet, she loved going to the theatre, she loved to watch old movies. Her favorite actors were Betty Davis, Joan Crawford, John Wayne and Bruce Lee. She was a fanatic about horror movies, but after watching them she’d keep all the lights on in the house.

I’d asked, “Mommy, why are you keeping all the lights on?” She’d always say, “Just in case something decided to pass by the room,” and we would laugh. (I got that from her because I love horror movies but I’m a big chicken!)

She loved flowers and nature. She loved the Lord and anyone who knew her knew that. Mommy would lay face down on the floor every morning to pray to the Lord. She used to tell me that that was giving God the ultimate honor.”

She attended The Temple of Restoration Church in Flushing, Queens for several years. She was loved by many who attended the church. She was known as “the Mother of the church.” When it became difficult for her to attend, she watched the services on Facebook.

Several weeks ago she had a stroke and had to be hospitalized for surgery. However, she began having complications delaying her surgery, ultimately leading to her untimely passing.

She leaves behind her children: Kathleen, Dennis, Latisha, Samantha, David Jr., Jordan, Chris & Aaron Jr. and 20 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, two Aunts, Mamie and Hilda Boswell and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment in Warwick Cemetery will follow the service.

