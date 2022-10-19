Betty C. Boecklen, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away after a brief illness on August 9, 2022. She was 93 years old.

Born February 19, 1929 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of A. Fred and Betty (Mueller) Boecklen.

Prior to her retirement, Betty was a director of Mutual of New York Insurance in Manhattan, at a time when few women rose to such high positions in business. She was smart, successful and full of life. She was an active member of the Lutheran Walther League of NYC where she made many lifelong friends. In her free time, she enjoyed singing in the Catholic Kopling Society of NY. Betty enjoyed traveling and the occasional visit to Atlantic City.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY where she was a member for many years.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Betty’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990 or a local charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com