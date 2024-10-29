Betty A. Van Dunk, 82

Betty A. Van Dunk, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on October 24, 2024. She was 82 years old.

Born in Middletown on January 6, 1942, she was the daughter of William and Florence (nee Ingrassia) Maie.

Betty was a therapy aide for many years at Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown.

A family statement reads, “Mom was an avid crafter; she loved making special things for all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also collected clocks. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family. She loved when we all got together.”

Betty is survived by her son John Mapes of Warwick, daughter Nancy Mapes of Middletown, son Ronald Mapes and his wife Cathy of New Hampton, daughter JoAnn Hall and her husband Roland of Hartsville, TN, and son Daniel Mapes of Monticello; nine grandchildren, Johnny Mapes IV, Tiffney Mapes, Ronald Mapes Jr., Nicole Hall, Shannon Hall, Roland Hall Jr., Pauly Mapes, Anthony Mapes, and Daniel Mapes Jr.; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Victor K. Van Dunk, son Donald Mapes, and sister Jean Melick.

Private arrangements were made. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.