Bernadette Graney Schmalz, 81

Bernadette Graney Schmalz, aged 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends after a brave battle with cancer. She was born on January 19, 1943, to John and Loretta Graney. Bernadette is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Paul G. Schmalz, her devoted daughter Jessica Sheehan (Chris), her beloved son Paul E. Schmalz (Lisa), grandsons John Sheehan (Paige) and William Sheehan, granddaughter Nell, and great-granddaughter Olive. She is also survived by her remaining siblings Ann Pizzacara (Richard), Mary Mott (Harry), Dennis Graney, and Patricia Dunkel. She is predeceased by her brothers John, James and Michael, and her sister Katherine. Her extended family of many cousins, nieces, and nephews will miss her presence tremendously, each holding cherished memories. She was a beloved matriarch of the family, and a source of inspiration and support for many.

Bernadette was born in Brooklyn, NY, and summered in Dingman’s Ferry. It was there that she met her future husband, who appeared on horseback and immediately stole her heart. Bernie, as she was known to friends and family, moved with her husband Paul to Milford, Pa., next to her parents, where they restored a beautiful Victorian home on Ann St. and raised their family. After a brief move to East Quogue, NY, they moved to Shohola in 1999, to a lovely home called “Bird Haven,” which borders an eagle preserve.

Bernie had a long career as a typesetter, a lost art today, and then became an early adopter of Apple computer graphics. She worked for Selective Risk, then Toys R Us and finally at the Pike County Dispatch. She remained tech savvy all her life.

After retiring, Bernie and Paul pursued collecting and selling antiques, travelling all over the Northeast. They always shared a wanderlust. They loved to explore whatever surroundings they found themselves in.

Bernie embraced spending time with family and friends, cooking feasts for any occasion and making everybody feel welcome. She loved improving her homes and gardens. Bernie especially loved living at “Bird Haven,” admiring all the birds and wild animals that graced the property.

Most of all, Bernie loved her husband, Paul, who remained right by her side ‘til the end. She will be sorely missed, but her memory will be treasured, and her family and friends will carry her in their hearts always.