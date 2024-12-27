Benjamin F. Skutnik, 71

Benjamin F. Skutnik of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, December 27, 2024. He was 71.

The son of the late Benjamin J. Skutnik and Lila Newell Skutnik, he was born on January 18, 1953, in Middletown, NY.

He is survived by his wife Terry Stallard Skutnik and two nephews, Glen and Bradford Stallard.

He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Stallard and brother-in-law John Calvin Stallard.

Ben was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, especially in the many poker runs that he participated in.

Graveside services: Thursday, January 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.