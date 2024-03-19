Barbara Wojtaszek, 82

Barbara Wojtaszek of Monroe, Ga., formerly of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, March 4, 2024, at home. She was 82.

The daughter of the late Barney Wojtaszek and Joan Kosior Wojtaszek, she was born on June 5, 1941, in Warwick, NY. Her parents were told she would be lucky to make it to 10. So much for 1940s medicine...

Barbara was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY, and also a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed a life-long career as a dietary aide for Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, NY. After retirement, Barbara enjoyed a number of adventures. She embarked on an Alaskan cruise, journeyed to her ancestral roots in Poland and even made it to Disney World with her entire family.

She is survived by her nephew, Vincent Wojtaszek; nephew Michael Wojtaszek; niece Christine Wojtaszek; sister-in-law Rose Wojtaszek; along with several great nieces, nephews, and cousins and her long-time pet, Terror Kitty.

She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Wojtaszek.

Visitation: Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral mass: Monday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.