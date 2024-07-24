Barbara Sue Flanagan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Lawrence Michael Flanagan Sr.

A family statement reads, “Mom was full of faith and quick to share it with all who she met. She will be missed by so many and her legacy lives on.”

One of Barbara’s nurses said it best, “I Have never seen a woman more loved. This is a testament of the love that Barbara had for others and the impact she had on everyone she met.”

Barbara Sue is survived by her beloved large family: Joan Peters and James F. Tyer Sr. (Lily and Alex Friedman, the late Tarn Peters and the late Rachel Susan Peters); Lawrence Michael Flanagan Jr. and his wife Stephanie (Lucas and Stacey, Jesse and Bianca, Joe and Destiny, Andrew and Sadie), Michael Flanagan and his wife Kelley (Amanda and Dave, Michael Jr.); Kelly McCauley and her husband Fran (Kassidy and Logan, Corey and Delaney; Dylan); Paul Flanagan (Paul Jr. and Rachel, Garrett, Danni, Colby and Kayley, Ryley and Ivy, Liam, Emma and Raymond); Matthew Flanagan and his wife Bonnie (Keegan and Danielle, Connor and Kaelyn); Agnes Lawler and her husband John (John Jr. and Heidi, Noah, Mayra, Isaac); and 15 great-grandchildren, Josh, Haley, Brantley, Josette, Lucielle, Natalia, Ryker, Zayden, Jensen, Rory, Ireland, RJ, Theodore, Trip, and Cian.

The family is honoring Barbara’s wishes for a private funeral with the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future for all to attend. We will post the date on social media and share by word-of-mouth.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.