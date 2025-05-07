Barbara R. Schofield, 86, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025. Barbara was born Sept. 23, 1938, to Helen Luft and Jacob R. Rudy, in Warwick.

After marrying in 1960, Barbara and Roland made their lifelong home in Greenville where they raised their three daughters, surrounded by the beauty and nature of the countryside.Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, homemaker, and a loving mother. She took great pride in her vibrant flowerbeds and delicious rhubarb pies. Barbara had a knack for making each one of her children feel special.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her fierce dedication to her home and family.Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Roland of Greenville. She is also survived by her daughters, Kimberly Walsh and her husband, William of Lords Valley PA, Heidi Schofield and her companion, Alex Rodriguez of Lords Valley, PA , and Shelly DeWitt, and her husband Jason of New Hampton. Barbara is also survived by her beloved sister Marilyn Rickey of Vernon, NJ,, and her beloved brothers, Jacob Roger and Joanne Rudy of Florida, Gary and Cathy Rudy of Warwick, and Thomas Rudy of Statesville, NC. She is also survived by her sister-in- law, Ayoma Rudy, of California, and Rose Tobiassen, her brother Brian’s partner. In addition, Barbara is survived by her granddaughters, Jordan Jimenez and Emery DeWitt, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert (Rick) Rudy, and Brian Rudy, her brother-in-law William Rickey, her sister-in-law Elizabeth Rudy, and Ruth McGovern, her brother Thomas’s partner.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who cherished her.

The family will receive guests 10 a.m. on Saturday May 24 at the Greenville United Methodist Church 1686 Greenville Turnpike, Port Jervis. A Celebration of Life will commence 11 a.m. at the Church. Immediately following services all are welcome to join for a luncheon at the Church Hall.

Barbara passed away after a long and brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation 1359 Broadway #1509 New York, NY 10018.

Arrangements entrusted to the Knight - Auchmoody Funeral Home of Port Jervis.