Barbara Peet Shaw, 82

Barbara Peet Shaw, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 16, 2025, at St. Anthony Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was 82 years old.

Born in Goshen, NY, she was the daughter of Fred and Clara (nee Miller) Peet.

Barbara was married to the late Lee Shaw. They were parishioners at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake.

Formerly a secretary for the Warwick School for Boys, Barbara retired from the Orange County Office of the Aging in Goshen, NY. Barbara was also a creative soul: she was an antique dealer, artist and painter, and she also liked to do needlework. She was an avid hiker and enjoyed sharing the trails with her four-legged friend Britt. A family statement reads, “Mom always went out of her way to do nice things for others, especially for her beloved grandchildren. She shared her kind and loving ways with all of us.”

Barbara is survived by her daughters Stacey Lee Mydosh and her husband Edward of Warwick and Leslee Shaw Moger and her husband Paul of Icklesham, England; seven grandchildren, Karen Muto and her husband Louis, Peter Adami and his wife Eileen, Christine Adami and her partner Philip Leslie, Callum Turner, Liam Turner, Jill Bonnier and her husband Jesse, and Megan Patry and her husband Adam; and six great-grandchildren, Silvio, Giuliana, Arianna, Lucianna, Peter, and Maverick.

Visitation: Thursday, February 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Covenant House, P.O. Box 758636, Topeka, KS 66675-9986 or online at covenanthouse.org, or Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster, 27 Matthews Street, Goshen, NY 10924 or online at cccsos.org/donate-now/.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.