Barbara L. White, 96

Barbara L. White, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at Pascack Valley Hospital on October 30, 2024. She was 96 years old. Born in Dorchester, Mass., on September 11, 1928, she was the daughter of Avery Schlanski and Sarah Scraggs.

Barbara was a well-known realtor and broker with Raynor Country Realty in Warwick for over 68 years. She was a member of the Warwick Historical Society, the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, the Warwick Republican Party for more than 60 years, and the Catholic Daughters of America.

A family statement reads, “Barbara was a devoted mother, nana, and great-nana. She enjoyed spending time with her family.” Barbara had many friends, she was kind and loving, and most generous to those in need. She mentored many people over the years and was well known for her boldness and courageousness. She was opinionated and let people know how she felt about things. If she was your friend, she was your friend forever. “

Barbara is survived by her four daughters, Beth Nathans and her husband Bill, Catherine White, Barbara White-Holtman and her husband John, and Kim White-Wapelhorst and her husband Robert; eight grandchildren, Amy Beth White and her fiancé James L. Jackson, Johnathan Nathans and his wife Kate Lawrence, Tucker Nathans, Adam Holtman and his wife Tori Holtman, John Holtman and his wife Brielle Holtman, Kristin Rothberg and her husband Justin, Robert Wapelhorst and his wife Emily, and John Wapelhorst; and four great-grandchildren, Gage and Greer Nathans, and Charlotte and Aidan Rothberg. She was predeceased by her husband John Edward White in 2018.

Mass: Monday, November 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph RC Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921, with inurnment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Wounded Warriors Foundation, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.