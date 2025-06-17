Barbara H. Santan

Barbara Santan, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 13, 2025, in Middletown, N.Y., after a short battle with cancer. She was 86 years old.

Born on Jan. 17, 1939, to Frank and Virginia Schupp in a house located on Jersey Avenue, in the Village of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Barbara was a life-long “LAKER” who raised her four children in the village. People will remember her as being one tough cookie.

A graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School, she went on to serve in the U.S. Navy stationed in Washington D.C. She continued her service work as a Past Vice Commander of American Legion Post 1443 helping support veterans up until her passing. She was also a member of the Greenwood Lake Elks.

Barbara enjoyed life and especially gambling. Whether it was playing Bingo, Slots, Lottery Tickets, or Scratch Offs; she found a way to have fun. Whenever there was a “pool” she was in, especially during football season when she followed her beloved Giants or just watched the Jets. God Forbid they were on at the same time and she had to keep changing the channel to get the score.

Her beloved cats will miss her, especially since she gave them treats all the time. Dusty, Sylvester and Stella say goodbye Grandma.

She is survived by her daughters: Eileen Morris and Teresa Conway (George) both of Greenwood Lake. Her sons: David Schupp (Cheryl) of Rock Island, Tenn. and Donald Santan of Bridgeport, Conn. She is additionally survived by her grandchildren: David (Nicole), Melissa, Zachary, Connor, and Alyssa; her great grandchildren: Sadie, Carson, and Donna; along with a niece and two nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Santan, and granddaughter Elizabeth “Lizzy” Williams. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Frank Schupp.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral service will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will take place at the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Greenwood Lake American Legion Post 1443 and Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.