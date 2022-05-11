Barbara D. Khaleel (nee Freeman), a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 7, 2022 after a long illness. She was 86 years old.

Born in Belton, SC on May 16, 1935, she was the daughter of Joseph and Hattie Lee (nee Willingham) Freeman.

Barbara’s cheerful smile and warm and welcoming personality will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband Ronald, daughter Tara, and two brothers, Guy and Joe M. Freeman. She is survived by her son, David; sister Sara Gail Strube of Harrisburg, NC; and niece, Judi Khaleel of Pomona, NY.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick NY with a funeral service at noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com